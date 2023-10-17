Hubbell (HUBB) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Hubbell (HUBB) closed at $299.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had lost 5.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 1.74%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hubbell will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.01, marking a 30.19% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.41 billion, up 7.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $15.32 per share and a revenue of $5.4 billion, demonstrating changes of +44.26% and +9.21%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hubbell. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Hubbell is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hubbell has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.85 right now. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.85.

We can additionally observe that HUBB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

