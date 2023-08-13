Hubbell (FRA:HUEC) Price Target Increased by 16.06% to 314.38

The average one-year price target for Hubbell (FRA:HUEC) has been revised to 314.38 / share. This is an increase of 16.06% from the prior estimate of 270.88 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 246.48 to a high of 355.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.79% from the latest reported closing price of 300.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hubbell. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUEC is 0.30%, an increase of 4.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 55,991K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,028K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,518K shares, representing an increase of 30.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUEC by 37.88% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,744K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,731K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUEC by 22.14% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,778K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares, representing an increase of 27.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUEC by 35.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,660K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUEC by 2.61% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,654K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUEC by 1.06% over the last quarter.

