HUBBELL Earnings Results: $HUBB Reports Quarterly Earnings

HUBBELL ($HUBB) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $4.10 per share, missing estimates of $4.10 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,334,300,000, missing estimates of $1,439,549,184 by $-105,249,184.

HUBBELL Insider Trading Activity

HUBBELL insiders have traded $HUBB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUBB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERBEN BAKKER (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,677 shares for an estimated $5,868,578 .

. MARK EUGENE MIKES (President Electrical Solutions) sold 1,144 shares for an estimated $533,328

JOHN F MALLOY purchased 461 shares for an estimated $206,048

CARLOS M CARDOSO sold 450 shares for an estimated $164,043

NERO JONATHAN M. DEL (Vice President, Controller) sold 141 shares for an estimated $67,249

HUBBELL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 351 institutional investors add shares of HUBBELL stock to their portfolio, and 371 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HUBBELL Government Contracts

We have seen $176,608 of award payments to $HUBB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

