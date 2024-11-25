Hubbell downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase downgraded Hubbell (HUBB) to Hold from Buy with a $473 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HUBB:
- Trump Weekly: Trump looks to drop EV tax credit, fuel-efficiency requirements
- Trump Trade: Apollo CEO to be interviewed for Treasury Secretary role
- Hubbell B Appoints Rochow to Board for Strategic Growth
- Dollar Tree downgraded, eBay upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Hubbell initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.