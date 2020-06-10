Hubbell Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HUBB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $133.51, changing hands as low as $131.79 per share. Hubbell Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUBB's low point in its 52 week range is $85.62 per share, with $155 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.96.

