Hubbell Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HUBB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $227.30, changing hands as low as $225.64 per share. Hubbell Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUBB's low point in its 52 week range is $170.21 per share, with $263.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $226.36.

