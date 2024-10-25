Hubbell board raises quarterly dividend 8% to $1.32 per share

The Board of Directors of Hubbell (HUBB) declared a 8% increase in its common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $5.28 per share, or $1.32 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $4.88 per share, or $1.22 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 29, 2024.

