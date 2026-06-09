Markets

Hubbell To Acquire NSI Industries From Sentinel Capital For $3 Bln

June 09, 2026 — 05:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) has agreed to acquire electrical products manufacturer NSI Industries from private equity firm Sentinel Capital Partners in a transaction valued at $3.0 billion.

NSI Industries is a manufacturer and supplier of more than 15,000 branded electrical products, including electrical fittings, connectors, components and wire management solutions sold under brands such as Bridgeport, Polaris and Tork. The company serves industrial, infrastructure and commercial end markets through a network of more than 2,000 distributors and contractors across North America.

In October 2025, Sentinel sold NSI's HVAC division, which included the Duro Dyne and Supco brands, to Lennox International for $550 million, allowing NSI to focus exclusively on electrical products.

"I'm grateful to Sentinel for its leadership and support in transforming our company," said Mike Pruss, NSI's CEO. "We are excited about the growth opportunities for our business and team as part of Hubbell."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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