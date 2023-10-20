HUBB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $280.33, changing hands as low as $278.27 per share. Hubbell Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HUBB's low point in its 52 week range is $209.965 per share, with $340.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $278.39. The HUBB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
