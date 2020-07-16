HUBB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $132.70, changing hands as high as $132.75 per share. Hubbell Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUBB's low point in its 52 week range is $85.62 per share, with $155 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.58.

