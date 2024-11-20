News & Insights

HUB24 Limited’s Impressive Growth and Financial Success

November 20, 2024 — 06:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HUB24 Limited (AU:HUB) has released an update.

HUB24 Limited has reported a stellar financial year with a 17% increase in group revenue, reaching $327.3 million, driven by impressive growth in its platform and tech solutions segments. The company also saw a 15% rise in underlying EBITDA to $118 million and celebrated a major milestone with total funds under administration surpassing $100 billion. These achievements underscore HUB24’s strong market leadership and commitment to empowering better financial futures for its clients and shareholders.

