HUB24 Limited Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

November 21, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

HUB24 Limited (AU:HUB) has released an update.

HUB24 Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder support. The company, a prominent player on the Australian Securities Exchange, continues to innovate with its diverse financial platforms and services. This positions HUB24 as a leader in offering advanced investment options and technological solutions for financial advisers.

