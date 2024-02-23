HUB24 (ASX:HUB) Price Target Increased by 6.59% to 40.42

The average one-year price target for HUB24 (ASX:HUB) has been revised to 40.42 / share. This is an increase of 6.59% from the prior estimate of 37.92 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.82 to a high of 47.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.75% from the latest reported closing price of 37.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in HUB24. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUB is 0.19%, an increase of 12.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 4,851K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 775K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 744K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUB by 17.73% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 477K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUB by 14.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 456K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUB by 30.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 413K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUB by 13.63% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 306K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUB by 18.55% over the last quarter.

