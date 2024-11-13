HUB24 Adjusts Stake in WCM Global Growth

HUB24 Limited (AU:HUB) has released an update.

HUB24 Limited has announced a change in its substantial holding in WCM Global Growth Limited, as its voting power decreased from 8.34% to 6.65% due to a dilution of shareholding. This shift in interest stems from the issuance of new shares, reflecting dynamic movements in the company’s investment strategies.

