HUB24 Adjusts Stake in WCM Global Growth

HUB24 Limited (AU:HUB) has released an update.
HUB24 Limited has announced a change in its substantial holding in WCM Global Growth Limited, as its voting power decreased from 8.34% to 6.65% due to a dilution of shareholding. This shift in interest stems from the issuance of new shares, reflecting dynamic movements in the company’s investment strategies.
For further insights into AU:HUB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Meta Stock Updates: Threads to Showcase Ads and Antitrust Trial on Insta and WhatsApp
- ‘Don’t Bet on a Losing Horse,’ Says Top Investor About Lucid Stock
- Will Plug Power Stock Rebound to $5? Here’s What BTIG Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.