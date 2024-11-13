News & Insights

HUB24 Adjusts Stake in WCM Global Growth

November 13, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

HUB24 Limited (AU:HUB) has released an update.

HUB24 Limited has announced a change in its substantial holding in WCM Global Growth Limited, as its voting power decreased from 8.34% to 6.65% due to a dilution of shareholding. This shift in interest stems from the issuance of new shares, reflecting dynamic movements in the company’s investment strategies.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
