HUB24 Adjusts Stake in My Rewards International

December 02, 2024 — 03:19 am EST

My Rewards International Limited (AU:MRI) has released an update.

HUB24 Limited has updated its substantial holding in My Rewards International Ltd, reflecting a change in its voting power from 7.42% to 5.29%. This shift is attributed to a dilution of interest following the issuance of new shares by My Rewards International. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it affects the dynamics of shareholder influence.

