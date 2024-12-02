News & Insights

HUB24 Adjusts Stake in My Rewards International

December 02, 2024 — 03:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HUB24 Limited (AU:HUB) has released an update.

HUB24 Limited has reduced its voting power in My Rewards International Ltd from 7.42% to 5.29% due to the dilution of their interest following the issuance of new shares by MRI. This change, effective from November 28, 2024, reflects a strategic adjustment in HUB24’s holdings. Investors may find this shift in ownership interests noteworthy as it could influence the dynamics within My Rewards International.

