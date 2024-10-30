Hub Group sees FY24 adjusted EPS $1.85-$1.95, consensus $1.89

The company said, “We expect our 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share will range from $1.85 to $1.95. We estimate revenue of approximately $4.0 billion for the full year. We project an effective tax rate of approximately 23% and capital expenditures in the range of $45 million to $65 million for the full year.”

