Hub Group Q4 Profit Rises; Stock Up 6%

(RTTNews) - Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $84.3 million or $2.48 per share, compared to $22.4 million or $0.67 per share last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter increased by 32% to $1.26 billion from $952.7 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.43 per share on revenues of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Looking forward to full year 2022, the company expects earnings of $5.90 to $6.30 per share and revenues of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $5.02 per share on revenues of $4.82 billion.

HUBG closed Tuesday's trading at $75.68, up $1.59 or 2.15%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $4.57 or 6.04% in the after-hours trading.

