Hub Group price target raised to $49 from $43 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Hub Group (HUBG) to $49 from $43 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said results came above the firm’s estimate and consensus forecasts for 3Q, but midpoint 4Q guide calls for step down sequentially as peak appears to have come early and pricing pressures persist.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HUBG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.