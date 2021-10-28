Hub Group Inc. Reveals Gain In Q3 Earnings, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $43.3 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $24.8 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $1.07 billion from $924.8 million last year.

Hub Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $43.3 Mln. vs. $24.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.28 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.1 -Revenue (Q3): $1.07 Bln vs. $924.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90-$4.00

