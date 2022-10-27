Hub Group Inc. Reveals Advance In Q3 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $87.3 million, or $2.61 per share. This compares with $43.3 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.9% to $1.36 billion from $1.08 billion last year.

Hub Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $87.3 Mln. vs. $43.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.61 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.46 -Revenue (Q3): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.40 to $10.60 Full year revenue guidance: about $5.5 bln

