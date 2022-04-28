Hub Group Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $87.5 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $17.2 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.4% to $1.30 billion from $919.6 million last year.

Hub Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $87.5 Mln. vs. $17.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.58 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q1): $1.30 Bln vs. $919.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.00 to $10.00 Full year revenue guidance: $5.3 to $5.5 bln

