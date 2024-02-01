Hub Group Inc. Q4 Income Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $28.8 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $79.3 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.6% to $985.0 million from $1.29 billion last year.

Hub Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $28.8 Mln. vs. $79.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $985.0 Mln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.

