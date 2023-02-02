Hub Group Inc. Announces Decline In Q4 Bottom Line, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $79.3 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $84.3 million, or $2.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $1.29 billion from $1.26 billion last year.

Hub Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $79.3 Mln. vs. $84.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.42 vs. $2.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.34 -Revenue (Q4): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.