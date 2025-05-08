Hub Group, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Results: Earnings Per Share Steady at $0.44 with Revenue of $915 Million

Hub Group reports Q1 2025 net income of $27 million, $915 million in revenue, and $21 million returned to shareholders.
Hub Group, Inc. announced its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting net income of $27 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.44, consistent with the previous year. The company’s revenue fell 8% to $915 million compared to the same quarter in 2024, attributed to a combination of lower revenue per unit in intermodal and brokerage, decreased fuel revenue, and slower shipping patterns. Operating income improved by 40 basis points to 4.1% of revenue, driven by cost management and efficiency initiatives. The logistics segment showed a 70-basis point improvement in operating margins year-over-year. Hub Group returned $21 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter and ended with $141 million in cash. The company expects diluted earnings per share for 2025 to be between $1.75 and $2.25, projecting annual revenue of approximately $3.6 billion to $4.0 billion.
Potential Positives
- First quarter operating income margin improved to 4.1%, a 40-basis point increase from the prior year.
- Returned $21 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in Q1 2025.
- Maintained a strong cash position, ending the quarter with $141 million in cash and achieving a low net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.4x.
- Projected diluted earnings per share guidance for 2025 indicates potential for growth, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.25.
Potential Negatives
- First quarter revenue of $915 million represents an 8% decline from $999 million in the same period last year, indicating potential challenges in revenue generation.
- Lower revenue per unit in intermodal and brokerage and decreased fuel revenue, alongside slowing shipping patterns, suggest difficulties in maintaining profitability in key segments.
- Despite a slight improvement in operating income margin, the overall revenue decline raises concerns about long-term growth and market position.
FAQ
What were Hub Group's earnings per share for Q1 2025?
Hub Group reported diluted earnings per share of $0.44 for the first quarter of 2025.
How much revenue did Hub Group generate in Q1 2025?
The company generated $915 million in revenue during the first quarter of 2025.
What was Hub Group's operating income margin in Q1 2025?
The operating income margin for the first quarter was 4.1%, reflecting a 40-basis point improvement from the previous year.
How much cash did Hub Group return to shareholders in Q1 2025?
In Q1 2025, Hub Group returned $21 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.
What is Hub Group's outlook for earnings per share in 2025?
Hub Group expects diluted earnings per share to range from $1.75 to $2.25 for the full year 2025.
Full Release
Highlights:
Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the first quarter in-line with prior year
First quarter revenue of $915 million
Operating income of $37 million or 4.1% of revenue, a 40-basis point improvement over Q1 2024
Returned $21 million to shareholders in the first quarter through share repurchases and dividends
Ended the quarter with cash of $141 million
Net debt/EBITDA of 0.4x
OAK BROOK, Ill., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) announced first quarter 2025 net income of $27 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.44. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $27 million, or $0.44 per diluted share.
“I am proud of the team’s performance in the first quarter as we remained focused on yield management, cost containment and operating efficiency initiatives, resulting in an operating income margin of 4.1%, a 40-basis point improvement over last year and a 20-basis point improvement over the fourth quarter. This included a 70-basis point improvement in our Logistics segment operating margins versus last year. Looking ahead we are focused on providing exceptional service and value to our customers while effectively managing our costs and investing in our business to deliver long term growth,” said Phil Yeager, Hub Group’s President, Chief Executive Officer, and Vice Chairman.
First Quarter 2025 Results
Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2025 of $915 million, an 8% decline from $999 million reported in the first quarter of 2024. Strong intermodal volume growth of 8% was offset by lower revenue per unit in intermodal and brokerage, decreased fuel revenue, and slowing shipping patterns in our Logistics segment.
First quarter purchased transportation and warehousing costs of $658 million decreased 11% compared to prior year due to lower rail and third-party warehouse costs. Salaries and benefits of $149 million were 3% higher than prior year driven by additional warehouse and driver team members and the addition of EASO. Depreciation and amortization of $33 million decreased 15% in the quarter. Insurance and claims of $11 million decreased 14% due to lower claim costs in the quarter. General and administrative expenses of $27 million were comparable to the prior year.
Operating income for the first quarter was $37 million or 4.1% of revenue, a 40-basis point improvement over the prior year. EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the quarter was $85 million. Net debt/EBITDA was 0.4x, below the leverage target range of 0.75 to 1.25x.
First Quarter
2025
Segment
Results
First quarter Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (“ITS”) Segment revenue was $530 million, as compared to $552 million in the prior year due to mix, price and fuel partially offset by higher intermodal volumes. ITS operating income increased to $14 million, or 2.7% of revenue, due to cost control efforts, lower dedicated start-up costs, and improved insurance and claims expenses.
First quarter Logistics Segment revenue was $411 million, as compared to $480 million last year due to lower volume and revenue per load in our brokerage business, exiting of unprofitable business in consolidation and fulfilment, and seasonal softness in managed transportation and final mile businesses. First quarter operating income was $23 million, or 5.7% of revenue, a 70-basis point improvement over prior year as positive contribution from consolidation and fulfillment, managed transportation, and final mile fully offset a lower brokerage margin.
Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $19 million and, as of March 31, 2025, we had cash of $141 million.
2025
Outlook
We expect 2025 diluted earnings per share will range from $1.75 to $2.25. We estimate revenue of approximately $3.6 billion to $4.0 billion for the full year. We project an effective tax rate of approximately 24% and capital expenditures in the range of $40 million to $50 million for the full year.
Non-GAAP Financial
Measures
In this press release, we present certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and net debt/EBITDA. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP, along with an explanation why management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.
Certain
Forward-Looking
Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. Further information on the risks that may affect Hub Group’s business is included in filings it makes with the SEC from time to time, including those discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in Hub Group’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.
Conference
Call
Hub Group, Inc. will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2025, to discuss first quarter 2025 results. Hosting the conference call will be Phil Yeager, President, CEO and Vice Chairman and Kevin Beth, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.
This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the Investors link on Hub Group’s web site at
www.hubgroup.com
.
The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the telephone dial-in instructions below.
To participate in the conference call by telephone, please pre-register at
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb40a65630f35498fb1da8bc575bbf057
to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN. On the day of the call, dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time and enter the unique participant PIN received during registration. The call will be limited to 60 minutes, including questions and answers. An audio replay will be available through the Investors link on the Company's web site at www.hubgroup.com
.
A replay will be available for 30 days.
About
Hub
Group
Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with approximately $4 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.
SOURCE: Hub Group, Inc.
CONTACT: Garrett Holland,
GHolland@hubgroup.com
HUB GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
% of
% of
Amount
Revenue
Amount
Revenue
Operating revenue
$
915,216
100.0
%
$
999,493
100.0
%
Operating expenses:
Purchased transportation and warehousing
657,924
71.9
%
740,172
74.1
%
Salaries and benefits
149,413
16.3
%
144,497
14.4
%
Depreciation and amortization
32,578
3.6
%
38,331
3.8
%
Insurance and claims
10,882
1.2
%
12,618
1.3
%
General and administrative
27,146
2.9
%
27,234
2.7
%
Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net
(65
)
0.0
%
(498
)
0.0
%
Total operating expenses
877,878
95.9
%
962,354
96.3
%
Operating income
37,338
4.1
%
37,139
3.7
%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(1,992
)
-0.2
%
(2,506
)
-0.3
%
Other, net
295
0.0
%
(170
)
-0.0
%
Total other (expense) income, net
(1,697
)
-0.2
%
(2,676
)
-0.3
%
Income before provision for income taxes
35,641
3.9
%
34,463
3.4
%
Provision for income taxes
8,447
0.9
%
7,410
0.7
%
Net income
27,194
27,053
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
347
-
Net income attributable to Hub Group, Inc.
$
26,847
$
27,053
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.45
$
0.44
Diluted
$
0.44
$
0.44
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
60,190
61,325
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
60,420
61,666
HUB GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
112,674
$
98,248
Restricted cash
28,436
28,700
Accounts receivable trade, net
568,610
581,516
Accounts receivable other
10,273
10,880
Prepaid taxes
9,177
15,115
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
23,642
33,870
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
752,812
768,329
Restricted investments
18,492
21,642
Property and equipment, net
731,933
739,896
Right-of-use assets - operating leases
221,888
233,651
Right-of-use assets - financing leases
897
1,062
Other intangibles, net
258,744
267,357
Goodwill
812,235
814,309
Other non-current assets
24,524
22,097
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,821,525
$
2,868,343
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable trade
$
263,267
$
279,982
Accounts payable other
32,318
29,069
Accrued payroll
27,609
32,833
Accrued other
87,573
91,441
Lease liability - operating leases
44,449
45,492
Lease liability - financing leases
636
663
Current portion of long-term debt
99,564
100,001
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
555,416
579,481
Deferred consideration
28,436
30,639
Long-term debt
152,504
164,361
Other non-current liabilities
50,083
51,004
Lease liability - operating leases
188,108
197,664
Lease liability - financing leases
193
330
Deferred taxes
150,586
152,913
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized;
no shares issued or outstanding in 2025 and 2024.
-
-
Common stock
Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized;
72,303,228 shares issued in both 2025 and 2024;
60,688,110 shares outstanding in 2025 and 60,746,745 shares outstanding in 2024.
723
723
Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized;
574,903 shares issued and outstanding in both 2025 and 2024.
6
6
Additional paid-in capital
208,650
222,039
Retained earnings
2,041,622
2,022,265
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,612
)
(1,453
)
Treasury stock; at cost, 11,615,118 shares in 2025 and 11,556,483 shares in 2024
(600,886
)
(598,583
)
Total Hub Group, Inc. equity
1,648,503
1,644,997
Non-controlling interests
47,696
46,954
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,696,199
1,691,951
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,821,525
$
2,868,343
HUB GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
27,194
$
27,053
Adjustments to reconcile net income
to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of intangibles and right-of-use assets
47,046
49,605
Deferred taxes
(2,054
)
(3,025
)
Non-cash share-based compensation expense
4,653
4,040
Gain on sale of assets, net
(65
)
(498
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Restricted investments
2,153
370
Accounts receivable, net
13,567
9,652
Prepaid taxes
5,942
7,253
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,232
12,468
Other non-current assets
(3,326
)
(880
)
Accounts payable
(13,532
)
(24,755
)
Accrued expenses
(10,446
)
11,462
Non-current liabilities
(11,329
)
(12,229
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
70,035
80,516
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of equipment
3,625
3,442
Purchases of property and equipment
(19,190
)
(17,524
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(15,565
)
(14,082
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments of long term debt
(26,379
)
(27,422
)
Purchase of treasury stock
(13,814
)
(25,756
)
Dividends paid
(7,500
)
(8,486
)
Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes
(6,531
)
(7,626
)
Finance lease payments
(163
)
(606
)
Proceeds from issuance of debt
14,072
11,550
Net cash used in financing activities
(40,315
)
(58,346
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
7
4
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
14,162
8,092
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
126,948
187,270
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
141,110
$
195,362
HUB GROUP, INC.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Operating Revenue
2025
2024
Intermodal and Transportation Services
$
530,022
$
552,033
Logistics
411,001
480,224
Inter-segment eliminations
(25,807
)
(32,764
)
Total operating revenue
$
915,216
$
999,493
Three Months Ended March 31,
Operating Income
2025
2024
Intermodal and Transportation Services
$
14,049
$
13,031
Logistics
23,289
24,108
Total operating income
$
37,338
$
37,139
Three Months Ended March 31,
Depreciation and Amortization
2025
2024
Intermodal and Transportation Services
$
22,025
$
27,049
Logistics
10,553
11,282
Total depreciation and amortization
$
32,578
$
38,331
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1) AND NET DEBT / EBITDA LEVERAGE
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
2024
2024
2024
2025
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
LTM
Net Income
$
29,015
$
23,603
$
24,372
$
27,194
$
104,184
Interest Expense, net
1,881
1,333
1,858
1,992
7,064
Depreciation and Amortization (2)
49,495
46,374
47,088
47,046
190,003
Provision for Income Taxes
8,566
7,140
5,387
8,447
29,540
EBITDA
$
88,957
$
78,450
$
78,705
$
84,679
$
330,791
Network Alignment (i)
$
-
$
8,381
$
4,814
$
-
$
13,195
Transaction Related (ii)
-
947
1,194
-
2,141
Other (iii)
-
1,061
67
-
1,128
Adjusted EBITDA
$
88,957
$
88,839
$
84,780
$
84,679
$
347,255
EBITDA
$
330,791
Net Debt (3)
$
140,223
Net Debt / EBITDA
0.4
(1) By providing this Non-GAAP measure of EBITDA and Net Debt / EBITDA Leverage, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's profitability and leverage for the periods presented.
(2) Includes depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and amortization of right-of-use assets.
(3) Total debt (including finance leases) less cash and cash equivalents.
(i) Network alignment expenses include transfer costs, legal fees and other expenses related to consolidating from existing warehouses to improve operational efficiency of our cross dock services, Final Mile and Consolidation and Fulfillment lines of business.
(ii) Transaction related expenses are comprised of due diligence costs, legal fees, insurance fees and other professional service fees incurred as part of the forming of a joint venture with EASO in 2024.
(iii) Other includes non-ordinary expenses related to employee matters.
