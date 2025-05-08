Hub Group, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Results: Earnings Per Share Steady at $0.44 with Revenue of $915 Million

Hub Group reports Q1 2025 net income of $27 million, $915 million in revenue, and $21 million returned to shareholders.

Hub Group, Inc. announced its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting net income of $27 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.44, consistent with the previous year. The company’s revenue fell 8% to $915 million compared to the same quarter in 2024, attributed to a combination of lower revenue per unit in intermodal and brokerage, decreased fuel revenue, and slower shipping patterns. Operating income improved by 40 basis points to 4.1% of revenue, driven by cost management and efficiency initiatives. The logistics segment showed a 70-basis point improvement in operating margins year-over-year. Hub Group returned $21 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter and ended with $141 million in cash. The company expects diluted earnings per share for 2025 to be between $1.75 and $2.25, projecting annual revenue of approximately $3.6 billion to $4.0 billion.

First quarter operating income margin improved to 4.1%, a 40-basis point increase from the prior year.

Returned $21 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in Q1 2025.

Maintained a strong cash position, ending the quarter with $141 million in cash and achieving a low net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.4x.

Projected diluted earnings per share guidance for 2025 indicates potential for growth, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.25.

First quarter revenue of $915 million represents an 8% decline from $999 million in the same period last year, indicating potential challenges in revenue generation.

Lower revenue per unit in intermodal and brokerage and decreased fuel revenue, alongside slowing shipping patterns, suggest difficulties in maintaining profitability in key segments.

Despite a slight improvement in operating income margin, the overall revenue decline raises concerns about long-term growth and market position.

What were Hub Group's earnings per share for Q1 2025?

Hub Group reported diluted earnings per share of $0.44 for the first quarter of 2025.

How much revenue did Hub Group generate in Q1 2025?

The company generated $915 million in revenue during the first quarter of 2025.

What was Hub Group's operating income margin in Q1 2025?

The operating income margin for the first quarter was 4.1%, reflecting a 40-basis point improvement from the previous year.

How much cash did Hub Group return to shareholders in Q1 2025?

In Q1 2025, Hub Group returned $21 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

What is Hub Group's outlook for earnings per share in 2025?

Hub Group expects diluted earnings per share to range from $1.75 to $2.25 for the full year 2025.

Full Release





Highlights:











Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the first quarter in-line with prior year











First quarter revenue of $915 million











Operating income of $37 million or 4.1% of revenue, a 40-basis point improvement over Q1 2024











Returned $21 million to shareholders in the first quarter through share repurchases and dividends











Ended the quarter with cash of $141 million











Net debt/EBITDA of 0.4x









OAK BROOK, Ill., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) announced first quarter 2025 net income of $27 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.44. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $27 million, or $0.44 per diluted share.





“I am proud of the team’s performance in the first quarter as we remained focused on yield management, cost containment and operating efficiency initiatives, resulting in an operating income margin of 4.1%, a 40-basis point improvement over last year and a 20-basis point improvement over the fourth quarter. This included a 70-basis point improvement in our Logistics segment operating margins versus last year. Looking ahead we are focused on providing exceptional service and value to our customers while effectively managing our costs and investing in our business to deliver long term growth,” said Phil Yeager, Hub Group’s President, Chief Executive Officer, and Vice Chairman.







First Quarter 2025 Results







Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2025 of $915 million, an 8% decline from $999 million reported in the first quarter of 2024. Strong intermodal volume growth of 8% was offset by lower revenue per unit in intermodal and brokerage, decreased fuel revenue, and slowing shipping patterns in our Logistics segment.





First quarter purchased transportation and warehousing costs of $658 million decreased 11% compared to prior year due to lower rail and third-party warehouse costs. Salaries and benefits of $149 million were 3% higher than prior year driven by additional warehouse and driver team members and the addition of EASO. Depreciation and amortization of $33 million decreased 15% in the quarter. Insurance and claims of $11 million decreased 14% due to lower claim costs in the quarter. General and administrative expenses of $27 million were comparable to the prior year.





Operating income for the first quarter was $37 million or 4.1% of revenue, a 40-basis point improvement over the prior year. EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the quarter was $85 million. Net debt/EBITDA was 0.4x, below the leverage target range of 0.75 to 1.25x.







First Quarter





2025





Segment





Results







First quarter Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (“ITS”) Segment revenue was $530 million, as compared to $552 million in the prior year due to mix, price and fuel partially offset by higher intermodal volumes. ITS operating income increased to $14 million, or 2.7% of revenue, due to cost control efforts, lower dedicated start-up costs, and improved insurance and claims expenses.





First quarter Logistics Segment revenue was $411 million, as compared to $480 million last year due to lower volume and revenue per load in our brokerage business, exiting of unprofitable business in consolidation and fulfilment, and seasonal softness in managed transportation and final mile businesses. First quarter operating income was $23 million, or 5.7% of revenue, a 70-basis point improvement over prior year as positive contribution from consolidation and fulfillment, managed transportation, and final mile fully offset a lower brokerage margin.





Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $19 million and, as of March 31, 2025, we had cash of $141 million.







2025





Outlook







We expect 2025 diluted earnings per share will range from $1.75 to $2.25. We estimate revenue of approximately $3.6 billion to $4.0 billion for the full year. We project an effective tax rate of approximately 24% and capital expenditures in the range of $40 million to $50 million for the full year.







Non-GAAP Financial





Measures







In this press release, we present certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and net debt/EBITDA. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP, along with an explanation why management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.







Certain





Forward-Looking





Statements







Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. Further information on the risks that may affect Hub Group’s business is included in filings it makes with the SEC from time to time, including those discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in Hub Group’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.







Conference





Call







Hub Group, Inc. will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2025, to discuss first quarter 2025 results. Hosting the conference call will be Phil Yeager, President, CEO and Vice Chairman and Kevin Beth, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.





This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the Investors link on Hub Group’s web site at



www.hubgroup.com





.



The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the telephone dial-in instructions below.





To participate in the conference call by telephone, please pre-register at



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb40a65630f35498fb1da8bc575bbf057



to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN. On the day of the call, dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time and enter the unique participant PIN received during registration. The call will be limited to 60 minutes, including questions and answers. An audio replay will be available through the Investors link on the Company's web site at www.hubgroup.com



.



A replay will be available for 30 days.







About





Hub





Group







Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with approximately $4 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.





SOURCE: Hub Group, Inc.





CONTACT: Garrett Holland,



GHolland@hubgroup.com













HUB GROUP, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS













(in thousands, except per share amounts)













(unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025





















2024





























% of

















% of





















Amount









Revenue













Amount









Revenue











Operating revenue





$





915,216









100.0





%









$





999,493









100.0





%









































Operating expenses:

































Purchased transportation and warehousing









657,924









71.9





%













740,172









74.1





%













Salaries and benefits









149,413









16.3





%













144,497









14.4





%













Depreciation and amortization









32,578









3.6





%













38,331









3.8





%













Insurance and claims









10,882









1.2





%













12,618









1.3





%













General and administrative









27,146









2.9





%













27,234









2.7





%













Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net









(65





)





0.0





%













(498





)





0.0





%









Total operating expenses









877,878









95.9





%













962,354









96.3





%









































Operating income









37,338









4.1





%













37,139









3.7





%









































Other income (expense):

































Interest expense, net









(1,992





)





-0.2





%













(2,506





)





-0.3





%













Other, net









295









0.0





%













(170





)





-0.0





%









Total other (expense) income, net









(1,697





)





-0.2





%













(2,676





)





-0.3





%









































Income before provision for income taxes









35,641









3.9





%













34,463









3.4





%









































Provision for income taxes









8,447









0.9





%













7,410









0.7





%









































Net income









27,194





















27,053

















































Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests









347





















-

















































Net income attributable to Hub Group, Inc.





$





26,847

















$





27,053

















































Earnings per share

































Basic





$





0.45

















$





0.44





















Diluted





$





0.44

















$





0.44

















































Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding









60,190





















61,325

















Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding









60,420





















61,666































































HUB GROUP, INC.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(in thousands, except share data)









































March 31,













December 31,





































2025





















2024





































(unaudited)





















ASSETS































CURRENT ASSETS:





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





112,674













$





98,248





















Restricted cash









28,436

















28,700





















Accounts receivable trade, net









568,610

















581,516





















Accounts receivable other









10,273

















10,880





















Prepaid taxes









9,177

















15,115





















Prepaid expenses and other current assets









23,642

















33,870





























TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS









752,812

















768,329





















































Restricted investments









18,492

















21,642

















Property and equipment, net









731,933

















739,896

















Right-of-use assets - operating leases









221,888

















233,651

















Right-of-use assets - financing leases









897

















1,062

















Other intangibles, net









258,744

















267,357

















Goodwill









812,235

















814,309

















Other non-current assets









24,524

















22,097





























TOTAL ASSETS





$





2,821,525













$





2,868,343























































































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























CURRENT LIABILITIES:





























Accounts payable trade





$





263,267













$





279,982





















Accounts payable other









32,318

















29,069





















Accrued payroll









27,609

















32,833





















Accrued other









87,573

















91,441





















Lease liability - operating leases









44,449

















45,492





















Lease liability - financing leases









636

















663





















Current portion of long-term debt









99,564

















100,001





























TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES









555,416

















579,481





















































Deferred consideration









28,436

















30,639

















Long-term debt









152,504

















164,361

















Other non-current liabilities









50,083

















51,004

















Lease liability - operating leases









188,108

















197,664

















Lease liability - financing leases









193

















330

















Deferred taxes









150,586

















152,913





















































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





























Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized;

































no shares issued or outstanding in 2025 and 2024.









-

















-





















Common stock

































Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized;





































72,303,228 shares issued in both 2025 and 2024;





































60,688,110 shares outstanding in 2025 and 60,746,745 shares outstanding in 2024.









723

















723

























Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized;





































574,903 shares issued and outstanding in both 2025 and 2024.









6

















6





















Additional paid-in capital









208,650

















222,039





















Retained earnings









2,041,622

















2,022,265





















Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(1,612





)













(1,453





)

















Treasury stock; at cost, 11,615,118 shares in 2025 and 11,556,483 shares in 2024









(600,886





)













(598,583





)





















Total Hub Group, Inc. equity









1,648,503

















1,644,997





















Non-controlling interests









47,696

















46,954

























TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









1,696,199

















1,691,951





























TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





$





2,821,525













$





2,868,343































































HUB GROUP, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(in thousands)













(unaudited)





































































Three Months Ended March 31,





































2025





















2024























































































Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net income





$





27,194













$





27,053

















Adjustments to reconcile net income





























to net cash provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization of intangibles and right-of-use assets









47,046

















49,605

























Deferred taxes









(2,054





)













(3,025





)





















Non-cash share-based compensation expense









4,653

















4,040

























Gain on sale of assets, net









(65





)













(498





)













Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

































Restricted investments









2,153

















370

























Accounts receivable, net









13,567

















9,652

























Prepaid taxes









5,942

















7,253

























Prepaid expenses and other current assets









10,232

















12,468

























Other non-current assets









(3,326





)













(880





)





















Accounts payable









(13,532





)













(24,755





)





















Accrued expenses









(10,446





)













11,462

























Non-current liabilities









(11,329





)













(12,229





)

























Net cash provided by operating activities









70,035

















80,516

















































Cash flows from investing activities:

























Proceeds from sale of equipment









3,625

















3,442

















Purchases of property and equipment









(19,190





)













(17,524





)

























Net cash used in investing activities









(15,565





)













(14,082





)













































Cash flows from financing activities:

























Repayments of long term debt









(26,379





)













(27,422





)













Purchase of treasury stock









(13,814





)













(25,756





)













Dividends paid









(7,500





)













(8,486





)













Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes









(6,531





)













(7,626





)













Finance lease payments









(163





)













(606





)













Proceeds from issuance of debt









14,072

















11,550





























Net cash used in financing activities









(40,315





)













(58,346





)





















































































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









7

















4

















































Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









14,162

















8,092













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









126,948

















187,270













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





$





141,110













$





195,362































































HUB GROUP, INC.













FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT













(in thousands)













(unaudited)





































Three Months Ended March 31,













Operating Revenue













2025





















2024















Intermodal and Transportation Services





$





530,022













$





552,033













Logistics









411,001

















480,224













Inter-segment eliminations









(25,807





)













(32,764





)











Total operating revenue







$





915,216













$





999,493



























































Three Months Ended March 31,













Operating Income













2025





















2024















Intermodal and Transportation Services





$





14,049













$





13,031













Logistics









23,289

















24,108















Total operating income







$





37,338













$





37,139



























































Three Months Ended March 31,













Depreciation and Amortization













2025





















2024















Intermodal and Transportation Services





$





22,025













$





27,049













Logistics









10,553

















11,282















Total depreciation and amortization







$





32,578













$





38,331















































RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1) AND NET DEBT / EBITDA LEVERAGE













(in thousands)













(unaudited)









































































































2024













2024













2024













2025

























Q2













Q3













Q4













Q1













LTM











Net Income





$





29,015









$





23,603









$





24,372









$





27,194









$





104,184









Interest Expense, net









1,881













1,333













1,858













1,992













7,064









Depreciation and Amortization (2)









49,495













46,374













47,088













47,046













190,003









Provision for Income Taxes









8,566













7,140













5,387













8,447













29,540









EBITDA





$





88,957









$





78,450









$





78,705









$





84,679









$





330,791





















































Network Alignment (i)





$





-









$





8,381









$





4,814









$





-









$





13,195









Transaction Related (ii)









-













947













1,194













-













2,141









Other (iii)









-













1,061













67













-













1,128









Adjusted EBITDA





$





88,957









$





88,839









$





84,780









$





84,679









$





347,255





















































EBITDA





































$





330,791









Net Debt (3)





































$





140,223









Net Debt / EBITDA









































0.4













































































































































(1) By providing this Non-GAAP measure of EBITDA and Net Debt / EBITDA Leverage, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's profitability and leverage for the periods presented.





















































(2) Includes depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and amortization of right-of-use assets.





















































(3) Total debt (including finance leases) less cash and cash equivalents.













































































(i) Network alignment expenses include transfer costs, legal fees and other expenses related to consolidating from existing warehouses to improve operational efficiency of our cross dock services, Final Mile and Consolidation and Fulfillment lines of business.





















































(ii) Transaction related expenses are comprised of due diligence costs, legal fees, insurance fees and other professional service fees incurred as part of the forming of a joint venture with EASO in 2024.





















































(iii) Other includes non-ordinary expenses related to employee matters.



































