Hub Group Inc. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $24.32 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $28.79 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hub Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $973.51 million from $985.0 million last year.

Hub Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

For the full year 2025, the company expects earnings per share of $1.90 to $2.40 and revenues of about $4.0 to $4.3 billion.

