Hub Group Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $23.6 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $30.5 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Hub Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.6 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $986.9 million from $1.024 billion last year.

Hub Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $23.6 Mln. vs. $30.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $986.9 Mln vs. $1.024 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.85 to $1.95 Full year revenue guidance: Approx. $4 Bln

