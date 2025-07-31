Hub Group Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $25.25 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $29.02 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hub Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.0 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.2% to $905.65 million from $986.50 million last year.

Hub Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.25 Mln. vs. $29.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $905.65 Mln vs. $986.50 Mln last year.

