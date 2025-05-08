Hub Group Inc. Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) released a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $27.19 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $27.05 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.4% to $915.216 million from $999.493 million last year.

Hub Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

