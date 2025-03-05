Hub Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.125 per Share

Hub Group's Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, payable March 28, 2025, to eligible shareholders.

Hub Group, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share for its Class A and Class B Common Stock, set to be paid on March 28, 2025, to stockholders recorded by March 18, 2025. This dividend is part of Hub Group's broader growth-focused capital allocation plan, which initially established an annual dividend of $0.50 per share. Hub Group is a transportation and logistics management company dedicated to optimizing supply chains through advanced technology, serving a revenue base of over $4 billion with a workforce of nearly 6,000 employees and drivers worldwide.

Potential Positives

Hub Group declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, signaling strong financial health and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payment reinforces the company's previously announced growth-focused capital allocation plan, indicating a strategic approach to financial management.

The mention of nearly 6,000 employees and drivers highlights the company's significant scale and operational capacity in the transportation and logistics sector.

Hub Group's commitment to service, integrity, and innovation positions it favorably within its industry, potentially attracting more customers and investors.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a quarterly cash dividend of only $0.125 per share, a significant reduction from the initial $0.50 per share per year, may signal financial difficulties or a conservative approach to capital allocation that investors might view negatively.

FAQ

What is the quarterly cash dividend announced by Hub Group?

Hub Group declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on Class A and Class B Common Stock.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend is scheduled to be paid on March 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 18, 2025.

What is Hub Group's annual dividend rate?

Hub Group's quarterly cash dividend program is initially set at $0.50 per share per year.

What is the focus of Hub Group's capital allocation plan?

The capital allocation plan is growth-focused, aiming to enhance shareholder value through its dividend program.

What services does Hub Group offer?

Hub Group provides comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions, focusing on customer needs and supply chain optimization.

$HUBG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $HUBG stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on March 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 18, 2025.





Hub Group’s quarterly cash dividend program, initially set at $0.50 per share per year, is part of its previously announced growth-focused capital allocation plan.





ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with over $4 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.





SOURCE: Hub Group, Inc.





CONTACT: Lorna Williams, Investor Relations,





lornawilliams@hubgroup.com







