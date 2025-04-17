Hub Group, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2025 Results on May 8

Hub Group will hold a conference call on May 8, 2025, to discuss Q1 results and financial performance.
Potential Positives
- Hub Group is hosting a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results, indicating transparency and a commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.
- The upcoming results announcement may reflect the company's performance, potentially positively impacting investor confidence and stock value.
- Hub Group’s dedication to industry-leading technology in transportation and logistics management solutions highlights its competitive advantage.
- The company’s strong revenue of approximately $4 billion and nearly 6,000 employees emphasizes its significant market presence and operational scale.
Potential Negatives
- The press release does not disclose specific financial expectations for the first quarter results, which may raise concerns about potential underperformance or lack of transparency.
- Limited engagement in the Q&A session format could restrict investor interaction and lead to dissatisfaction among stakeholders seeking in-depth information.
- The requirement for pre-registration to obtain dial-in information may deter some participants from joining the conference call, potentially limiting investor accessibility and outreach.
When is Hub Group's Q1 2025 conference call?
Hub Group's Q1 2025 conference call is scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
How can I access the conference call?
The conference call can be accessed via the Investors link on Hub Group’s website at www.hubgroup.com.
Is there a way to ask questions during the call?
Yes, participants can ask questions by pre-registering and following the telephone dial-in instructions provided.
Will there be a replay of the conference call?
An audio replay of the conference call will be available on Hub Group’s website for 30 days following the event.
What services does Hub Group provide?
Hub Group offers transportation and logistics management solutions focusing on customer needs and supply chain optimization.
$HUBG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $HUBG stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 2,134,320 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,105,299
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,929,513 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,979,099
- UBS GROUP AG added 620,664 shares (+688.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,656,787
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 499,621 shares (+77.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,263,111
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 488,718 shares (-62.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,777,274
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 391,782 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,457,805
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 273,307 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,178,559
$HUBG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUBG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/03/2025
$HUBG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUBG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HUBG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $41.0 on 03/07/2025
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $42.0 on 10/31/2024
OAK BROOK, Ill., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 8, 2025, to discuss first quarter 2025 results. The results will be announced via press release after the market closes on the day of the call.
This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the Investors link on Hub Group’s web site at
www.hubgroup.com
. The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the telephone dial-in instructions below.
To participate in the conference call by telephone, please pre-register at
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb40a65630f35498fb1da8bc575bbf057
to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN. On the day of the call, dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time and enter the unique participant PIN received during registration. The call will be limited to 60 minutes, including questions and answers.
An audio replay will be available through the Investors link on the Company's Web site at
www.hubgroup.com
. This replay will be available for 30 days.
ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with approximately $4 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.