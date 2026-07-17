Hub Group (HUBG) Surges 7.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Hub Group (HUBG) shares rallied 7.6% in the last trading session to close at $51.41. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The uptick followed the improved sentiment surroundingfreight demand or pricing dynamics. The Cass Freight Shipments Index improved by 3% month on month in May 2026. This measure has improved month on month in each of the past four months, which confirms the improving freight scenario.

This transportation management company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%. Revenues are expected to be $935.1 million, up 3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Hub Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HUBG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Hub Group is a member of the Zacks Transportation - Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Universal Logistics (ULH), finished the last trading session 8.2% higher at $14.74. ULH has returned -14% over the past month.

Universal Truckload's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -8.8% over the past month to $0.13. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -59.4%. Universal Truckload currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

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Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.