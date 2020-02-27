Hub Group (HUBG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.60, changing hands as low as $45.96 per share. Hub Group, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUBG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUBG's low point in its 52 week range is $38.08 per share, with $60.415 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.33.

