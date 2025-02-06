HUB GROUP Earnings Results: $HUBG Reports Quarterly Earnings

HUB GROUP ($HUBG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, missing estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $973,510,000, missing estimates of $1,021,459,008 by $-47,949,008.
HUB GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of HUB GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,929,513 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,979,099
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 488,718 shares (-62.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,777,274
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 454,832 shares (-71.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,672,114
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 326,049 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,818,927
- MORGAN STANLEY added 316,306 shares (+33.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,376,107
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 223,783 shares (-94.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,170,937
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 210,676 shares (+33.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,575,224
