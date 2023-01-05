Hub Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HUBG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.19, changing hands as low as $74.69 per share. Hub Group, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUBG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUBG's low point in its 52 week range is $60.81 per share, with $89.615 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.90.

