HUB Cyber Security Ltd. Secures New Customer Wins Valued at Over $1.5 Million in High-Risk Industries

HUB Cyber Security announces $1.5 million in new customer contracts, enhancing its cybersecurity services in regulated industries.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. announced new client contracts valued at over $1.5 million through its cybersecurity division, further establishing its presence in high-risk industries like healthcare and financial services. Signed in the first quarter of 2025, these engagements highlight the company's ongoing success in offering secure and compliant infrastructure to organizations navigating complex data protection regulations. CEO Noah Hershcoviz emphasized the importance of building long-term relationships in sectors requiring strong security measures. Following its recent FY2024 results, where over 60% of revenue came from recurring contracts, HUB continues to enhance its Secured Data Fabric platform, which is key to providing zero-trust environments and advanced compliance capabilities. The company operates in over 30 countries, positioning itself as a trusted partner for global enterprises seeking innovative cybersecurity solutions.

HUB Cyber Security has secured new customer contracts valued at over $1.5 million, demonstrating strong growth in high-risk, regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services.

The company reported that over 60% of its annual revenue comes from recurring contracts, highlighting a stable and reliable revenue stream.

HUB's core product, the Secured Data Fabric, is positioned to meet the growing demand for secure and compliant data management solutions in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

The press release indicates active deployments in North America and Europe, suggesting ongoing expansion and increasing global presence.

Significant uncertainty regarding the adequacy of HUB’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to repay its obligations as they become due.

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which may harm Israel’s economy and HUB’s business.

The possibility of adverse effects from ongoing legal or regulatory proceedings connected to an internal investigation.

What recent achievements has HUB Cyber Security Ltd. announced?

HUB has announced new customer wins valued over $1.5 million in high-risk industries, showcasing growth in cybersecurity solutions.

Which industries is HUB focusing on for cybersecurity solutions?

HUB is concentrating on healthcare, financial services, and digital infrastructure, targeting high-risk and regulated sectors.

What is the Secured Data Fabric (SDF) platform?

The SDF platform provides zero-trust environments and AI-driven compliance capabilities, essential for secure data management in enterprises.

How has HUB's annual revenue been affected by recurring contracts?

Over 60% of HUB's annual revenue comes from recurring contracts across financial services and critical infrastructure, indicating strong customer retention.

What future developments does HUB anticipate for 2025?

HUB expects to maintain momentum in securing long-term relationships and enhancing its cybersecurity offerings in 2025.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”), a developer of confidential computing cybersecurity solutions and services, today announced a series of new customer wins through its cybersecurity division, further expanding its footprint in high-risk, regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, and digital infrastructure.





The new engagements, signed over the first quarter of 2025 and collectively valued at over $1.5 million, underscore HUB’s continued momentum in providing secured, compliant infrastructure to organizations facing increasingly complex data protection and regulatory challenges.





“These latest wins reflect the execution of our strategy and the increasing confidence clients have in our platform,” said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB. “We’re focused on long-term, embedded relationships in industries that require resilience, security, and compliance by design. The market demands we’re seeing confirms the relevance of our offering - and we expect this momentum to continue in 2025.”





The announcement follows the Company’s recent FY2024 results, in which HUB reported that over 60% of its annual revenue was derived from recurring contracts across financial services and critical infrastructure. The Company’s core platform, the Secured Data Fabric (SDF), is built to meet the needs of institutions that require zero-trust environments, encrypted data layers, and AI-driven compliance capabilities.





With active deployments underway across North America and Europe, HUB continues to scale its secured data infrastructure and confidential computing capabilities, strengthening its position as a trusted cybersecurity partner for global enterprises.







About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.







HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (“HUB” or the “Company”) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The Company specializes in unique cyber security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The Company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution to prevent hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances and a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide. HUB's Secured Data Fabric is a revolutionary product developed in partnership with its subsidiary, BlackSwan Technologies, that is emerging as a leader in highly secure data management and unification.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “future,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “seem,” “should,” “will,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.





The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of HUB, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by HUB and the following: (i) significant uncertainty regarding the adequacy of HUB’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to repay its obligations as they become due; (ii) the war between Israel and Hamas commenced in October 2023, which may harm Israel’s economy and HUB’s business; (iii) expectations regarding HUB’s strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and HUB’s ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; (iv) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings against HUB in connection with our previously announced internal investigation or otherwise; (v) the ability to cure and meet stock exchange continued listing standards and remain listed on the Nasdaq; (vi) competition, the ability of HUB to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (vii) limited liquidity and trading of HUB’s securities; (viii) geopolitical risk, including military action and related sanctions, and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (ix) the possibility that HUB may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (i) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in HUB’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 1, 2025.





Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of HUB prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.





All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the business combination or other matters addressed in this press release and attributable to HUB or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in the press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, HUB undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Investor Relations







Lytham Partners





Ben Shamsian





646-829-9701





shamsian@lythampartners.com



