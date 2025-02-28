HUB Cyber Security Ltd. Secures Continued Nasdaq Listing Following Successful Review

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. retains its Nasdaq listing after meeting market value requirements, aiming to enhance shareholder value.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. announced that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel has approved its request to remain listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market, following a review of the company's history and recent achievements. The decision was based on HUB's increase in market value, which exceeded the $35 million minimum requirement as of February 7, 2025. The company must file an application to transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market by March 5, 2025, and demonstrate compliance with listing standards by March 31, 2025, to maintain its listing. CEO Noah Hershcoviz emphasized the importance of this decision for shareholder value and expressed commitment to compliance and growth initiatives. The release also includes cautionary statements regarding forward-looking risks that could affect the company's performance.

Potential Positives

The Nasdaq Hearings Panel has granted HUB Cyber Security's request to continue its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, indicating confidence in the company's financial and operational stability.

The company successfully brought its market value of listed securities (MVLS) above the $35 million minimum, which is a significant achievement that enables continued listing on Nasdaq.

The management has expressed a strong commitment to maintaining compliance with stock exchange requirements and ensuring uninterrupted trading for investors.

HUB Cyber Security's CEO highlighted the decision as a milestone that demonstrates their financial resilience and dedication to delivering shareholder value, which can enhance investor confidence moving forward.

Potential Negatives

The company's continued listing on Nasdaq comes after it struggled to maintain the minimum market value requirement, raising concerns about its financial stability and market performance.

The press release highlights significant risks, including uncertainty regarding liquidity and capital resources, which could indicate potential challenges in meeting financial obligations.

The company is reliant on external factors, such as geopolitical stability, which poses additional risks to its business continuity and market confidence.

FAQ

What recent decision did the Nasdaq Hearings Panel make regarding HUB Cyber Security?

The Nasdaq Hearings Panel has granted HUB Cyber Security's request to continue its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

What must HUB Cyber Security do to maintain its Nasdaq listing?

HUB must file an application to transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market by March 5, 2025, and meet listing compliance requirements by March 31, 2025.

What is HUB Cyber Security's focus moving forward?

HUB intends to strengthen investor confidence, execute its growth strategy, and drive long-term value for investors and customers.

Who commented on the decision to maintain Nasdaq compliance?

Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB Cyber Security, highlighted the company's financial resilience and commitment to delivering shareholder value.

What does HUB Cyber Security specialize in?

HUB Cyber Security specializes in confidential computing and cybersecurity solutions, providing advanced data protection for enterprises and governments globally.

Full Release



TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) ("HUB" or the "Company"), a global leader in confidential computing and secured data fabric technology, announced today that following a thorough review and analysis of the Company’s history, recent successful achievements and positive outlook, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) has granted the Company’s request to continue its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”).





In making its decision, following a hearing with the Company on February 6, 2025, the Panel considered the Company’s entire record, including background information about the Company, its business description, financial information, market data and compliance history.





Based on the information presented to the Panel, including the Company’s success, as of February 7, 2025, in bringing its market value of listed securities (MVLS) above the $35 million minimum, the Panel granted the Company’s request for continued listing on Nasdaq, subject to the Company filing an application to transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market by March 5, 2025, and demonstrating compliance with the minimum bid price and the market value of listed securities (MVLS) requirements by March 31, 2025.





The Company intends to fully meet these requirements by the aforementioned date, thus re-achieving compliance and remaining listed on Nasdaq without any interruption to its regular trading.





Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB Cyber Security, stated: “This decision highlights our financial resilience, operational strength, and unwavering dedication to delivering shareholder value. Maintaining Nasdaq compliance and ensuring uninterrupted trading are key priorities for our shareholders, and we are fully committed to strengthening investor confidence. With this milestone achieved, we are more focused than ever on executing our growth strategy, fostering innovation, and driving long-term value for both our investors and customers.”







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “future,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “seem,” “should,” “will,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.





The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of HUB Security, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by the HUB Security and the following: (i) significant uncertainty regarding the adequacy of HUB Security’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to repay its obligations as they become due; (ii) the war between Israel and Hamas, and the expansion of hostilities to other fronts, which may harm Israel’s economy and HUB Security’s business; (iii) expectations regarding HUB Security’s strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and HUB Security’s ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; (iv) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings against HUB Security in connection with our previously announced internal investigation or otherwise; (v) the ability to cure and meet stock exchange continued listing standards by the applicable deadline and remain listed on the Nasdaq; (vi) competition, the ability of HUB Security to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (vii) limited liquidity and trading of HUB Security’s securities; (viii) geopolitical risk, including military action and related sanctions, and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (ix) the possibility that HUB Security may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (x) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in HUB Security’s Annual Report on Form 20-F/A filed on October 22, 2024.





Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions made by the management of HUB Security prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.





All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the business combination or other matters addressed in this press release and attributable to HUB Security or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in the press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, HUB Security undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.







HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) is a global leader in confidential computing and cybersecurity solutions, delivering advanced data protection for enterprises and governments worldwide. For more information, visit





www.hubsecurity.com





.







Investor Relations







Lytham Partners





Ben Shamsian





646-829-9701









shamsian@lythampartners.com







