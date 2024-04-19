Hub Cyber Security Alleges Dominion's Lawsuit Misleading

(RTTNews) - Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) Friday responded to Dominion's lawsuit as misleading, without merit and an illegitimate attempt to pressure the Company related to a commercial dispute pending in a New York court.

Currently, HUBC is at $1.29, up 17.81 percent from the previous close of $1.35, on a volume of 4,705,340.

The developer of confidential computing cybersecurity solutions and advanced data services said it has filed a counterclaim in the New York court action, alleging various misconduct by Dominion.

HUB is a robust company that has won the trust of investors and its dedicated clients. As announced earlier this month, HUB has recently raised funds exceeding $8 million and acquired the shares of QPOINT, a company with annual revenues surpassing $26 million. This acquisition is a

Hub said the acquisition of Qpoint shares and fundraising were part of its strategic expansion and growing pipeline of innovative solutions and market reach.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.