Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HTHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -5.88% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTHT was $40.4, representing a -10.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.39 and a 41.36% increase over the 52 week low of $28.58.

HTHT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) and Marriott International (MAR). HTHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.33. Zacks Investment Research reports HTHT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 95.37%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HTHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

