Huazhu Group (HTHT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (Symbol: HTHT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.99, changing hands as high as $35.69 per share. Huazhu Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTHT's low point in its 52 week range is $24.90 per share, with $45.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.69.

