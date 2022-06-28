Huazhu Group Continues On Bullish Trend

(RTTNews) - Huazhu Group Ltd. (HTHT) shares are trading more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning, continuing a bullish trend. Today the stocks are generally trading up. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the HTHT stock movement. Currently, shares are at $37.83, up 5.76 percent from the previous close of $35.77 on a volume of 2,721,439. The shares have traded in a range of $21.98-$54.93 on average volume of 1,648,745 for the last 52-week period.

