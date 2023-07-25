News & Insights

Huayou Cobalt boosts nickel capacity in Indonesia

July 25, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

Adds background and analyst comments

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt 603799.SS said on Tuesday it will invest in a $200 million nickel sulfate project in Indonesia, expanding its production of the key battery raw material.

Huayou subsidiary Huayao International Investment will build the 50,000 metric ton project in a joint venture with Singapore-based Strive Investment Capital and Lindo Investment PTE, according to the Chinese company.

One of the world's top battery material makers, Huayou has been expanding its capacity in ternary precursors and cathode materials both at home and overseas, said Susan Zou, a Shanghai-based vice president at Rystad Energy.

"This is a strategic move to expand into the upstream supply chain for its product," she said.

The joint venture will be called Huaxiang Refining Indonesia, according to the company.

Huayou also said on Tuesday that its mining unit Huayou International Mining plans to buy a 50.15% stake in privately owned Perlux Limited for $200.4 million.

The deal will give Huayou ownership of two ferro-nickel production lines in Indonesia with annual output of 24,000 metric tons nickel content, it said.

Huayou, a leading producer of nickel and cobalt, is also stepping up investment in lithium and commissioned a $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe earlier this month.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.