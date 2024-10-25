Huaxin Cement Strengthens Governance with New Audit Committee

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6655) has released an update.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. has established an Audit Committee under its Board of Directors to enhance governance and oversight of financial and auditing activities. The committee, composed primarily of non-executive independent directors, is tasked with regulating accounting policies and ensuring effective internal controls. This move aims to strengthen the company’s decision-making processes and improve its overall governance structure.

