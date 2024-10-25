Huaxin Cement Releases 2024 Q3 Financial Report

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6655) has released an update.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. has announced its unaudited third quarterly report for 2024, covering the period from July to September. The report confirms the accuracy and completeness of the financial statements, adhering to China Accounting Standards. Investors may find this report useful to gauge the company’s financial health and market performance.

For further insights into HK:6655 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.