Huaxin Cement Co. (SEHK:6655) Price Target Increased by 19.17% to 16.83

The average one-year price target for Huaxin Cement Co. (SEHK:6655) has been revised to HK$16.83 / share. This is an increase of 19.17% from the prior estimate of HK$14.12 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$13.03 to a high of HK$22.61 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.42% from the latest reported closing price of HK$17.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huaxin Cement Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6655 is 0.02%, an increase of 12.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.71% to 14,214K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,710K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,842K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6655 by 20.44% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,367K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,411K shares , representing a decrease of 31.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6655 by 0.05% over the last quarter.

DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 1,584K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares , representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6655 by 10.92% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,352K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares , representing an increase of 16.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6655 by 50.69% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 916K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6655 by 21.33% over the last quarter.

