Huaxin Cement Announces Final 2023 Dividend

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. will distribute a final dividend for 2023 at RMB 0.53 per share to its H-shareholders, payable in HKD or USD on July 19, 2024. H-shareholders must be registered by May 31, 2024, to be eligible for the dividend, with a record date set for determining entitled shareholders. The payment is subject to currency conversion rates established by the People’s Bank of China and tax withholding for overseas non-resident enterprise H-shareholders.

