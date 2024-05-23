News & Insights

Stocks

Huaxin Cement Announces Final 2023 Dividend

May 23, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6655) has released an update.

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd. will distribute a final dividend for 2023 at RMB 0.53 per share to its H-shareholders, payable in HKD or USD on July 19, 2024. H-shareholders must be registered by May 31, 2024, to be eligible for the dividend, with a record date set for determining entitled shareholders. The payment is subject to currency conversion rates established by the People’s Bank of China and tax withholding for overseas non-resident enterprise H-shareholders.

For further insights into HK:6655 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.