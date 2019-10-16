US Markets

Huawei's Q3 revenue rises 24.4% - Global Times

Contributor
David Kirton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Third-quarter revenue for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the Chinese technology giant blacklisted by the U.S. government, grew 24.4% from the same period a year earlier, according to the Global Times.

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Third-quarter revenue for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL, the Chinese technology giant blacklisted by the U.S. government, grew 24.4% from the same period a year earlier, according to the Global Times.

The state-backed newspaper also said Huawei shipped more than 185 million smartphones in the first three quarters of 2019, up 26% year-on-year.

The company said in August that while the impact of U.S. trade restrictions will be less than initially feared, the curbs could push its smartphone unit's revenue lower by about $10 billion this year.

Huawei is the world's biggest maker of telecom network equipment and the second-largest smartphone maker.

($1 = 7.0960 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by David Kirton in Shenzhen; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((sayantani.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3803;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular