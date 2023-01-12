US Markets
Huawei's Aito cut prices for M5 and M7 models from Jan 13

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

January 12, 2023 — 08:32 pm EST

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies's automobile brand Aito has cut prices for its M5 and M7 models from Friday, the company said in a notice on its WeChat account.

The move came after Tesla TSLA.Oslashed prices of its Model 3 and Model Y cars by 6% to 13.5%, according to Reuters calculations based on the prices shown on its website a week ago. Competition has intensified in the electric vehicles sector in China and demand is expected to falter in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

