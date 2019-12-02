US Markets

Huawei wants to build new factory capacity in Europe for 5G-Globe And Mail

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei wants to build new factory capacity in Europe to make 5G equipment there, hoping to assuage fears stemming from U.S. allegations that its equipment could be used by China for spying, the Globe and Mail reported on Monday.

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei wants to build new factory capacity in Europe to make 5G equipment there, hoping to assuage fears stemming from U.S. allegations that its equipment could be used by China for spying, the Globe and Mail reported on Monday.

Huawei also plans to shift research to Canada from the United States, the Globe and Mail reported, citing an interview with Ren.

Huawei's "centre for research and development will be moved out of the United States. And that will be relocated to Canada,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Huawei, which was not immediately available to comment on Ren's interview, denies the allegations made by Washington.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; +91 8861175297; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular