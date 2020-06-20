US Markets

Huawei to receive planning permission to build 400 mln stg facility in UK- The Times

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] is expected to receive planning permission this week to build a 400-million-pound ($494.24-million) research and development centre in Britain's Sawston village, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

June 21 (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL is expected to receive planning permission this week to build a 400-million-pound ($494.24-million) research and development centre in Britain's Sawston village, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The facility, 7 miles (11 km) from Cambridge, will be built for researching and developing chips for use in broadband, according to the report.

The South Cambridgeshire District Council has been advised to approve the company's application in full, the newspaper reported.

($1 = 0.8093 pounds)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular